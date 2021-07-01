Turner hits for 3rd cycle, red-hot Nats rout Rays 15-6

WASHINGTON (AP)Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He also scored four times in the victory, which sealed a two-game sweep as well as Washington’s fourth straight win and 14th in its last 17 games.

Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third against Ryan Sherriff (0-1), then hit his 14th homer in the fourth off Michael Wacha.

Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner and beat second baseman Mike Brosseau’s throw to third with a headfirst slide.

Jon Lester (2-3) allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two.

ANGELS 11, YANKEES 8

NEW YORK (AP) – Jared Walsh hit a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman in a seven-run ninth inning for his second homer of a long night, and Los Angeles stunned New York.

Shohei Ohtani’s highly anticipated first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium was a wild wreck that ended early. He was charged with seven runs in the first inning, but the Angels persevered through two weather delays that lasted more than two hours and broke loose for seven of their own in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo broke the tie with a two-run single off Lucas Luetge (2-1) with two outs, and Taylor Ward added an RBI single.

Raisel Iglesias got three quick outs for his 15th save as seven Angels relievers helped bail out Ohtani.

Mike Mayers (2-3) got the win after giving up a solo homer to Brett Gardner in the eighth.

BREWERS 15, CUBS 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Five Brewers relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.

Ross Brothers (2-1), the third of seven Chicago pitchers, allowed of three of the four batters he faced in the fourth to reach.

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as St. Louis beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.

Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrubal Cabrera.

Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.

Riley Smith (1-4) gave up four runs over three innings in his first start since May 14. The Diamondbacks were swept for the 13th time this season.

ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2

DENVER (AP) – Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.

Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is 6-31 on the road.

After a rough first inning, Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch-hitter in the sixth.

C.J. Cron led off the Colorado fourth with his 11th home run. The Rockies scored two more in the fifth off Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (2-5).

TIGERS 9, INDIANS 4, 1st GAME

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 1, 2nd GAME

CLEVELAND (AP) – Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and Detroit completed a doubleheader sweep over Cleveland.

Cabrera went 2 for 4 and scored twice in raising his hit total to 2,919, 10 shy of matching Al Simmons for 40th place in baseball history. He broke a tie with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff on the homer list with a solo shot off Nick Wittgren in the fifth inning.

Wily Peralta (1-1) allowed one unearned run over five innings for his first victory since April 17, 2019, with Kansas City. He struck out a season-high five without issuing a walk.

Derek Hill had a two-run single and Eric Haase homered and scored three runs for Detroit. Jonathan Schoop and Zack Short had two hits apiece.

Indians starter Logan Allen (1-5) gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings, losing his fourth in a row. Bradley Zimmer tripled home Ernie Clement in the second to avoid the shutout.

In the first game, Harold Castro and Schoop each had three RBIs as the Tigers scored the final five runs in the victory. Rookie Bobby Bradley belted two of Cleveland’s four homers off Jose Urena.

Kyle Funkhouser (2-0) retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter Jose Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 20, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and Atlanta battered New York.

Mets left-hander David Peterson exited due to right side soreness in the fourth inning, leaving his status for his next start unknown. Peterson (2-6) allowed six runs and eight hits, each matching his career high.

Austin Riley drove in three runs on three hits. Freddie Freeman had three hits and scored four runs.

Braves left-hander Max Fried (5-4) recovered after giving up a two-run homer to Pete Alonso. Fried allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza also homered for the Braves.

MARINERS 9, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and Seattle held on after blowing two earlier leads.

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters – two via strikeout – for his second save.

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

PADRES 7, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot and San Diego rallied for its 11th win in the last 12 games, beating Cincinnati in a game called in the sixth inning due to rain.

Grisham’s first career grand slam in the fifth inning came off reliever Josh Osich and gave San Diego the lead and its sixth straight win over Cincinnati in the past two weeks.

Grisham and Wil Myers hit back-to-back solos shots in the Padres’ second. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his National League-leading 26th homer leading off the third.

Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer, and Joey Votto homered for his 1,000 RBI.

Joe Musgrove (5-6) was the winning pitcher, despite allowing five runs and four hits through four innings.

Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3) took the loss.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami’s lineup, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run sixth inning ain a come-from-behind win over Philadelphia.

Starling Marte went 4-for-6 for Miami and Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall each had three hits for the Marlins. Duvall recorded his 18th homer of the season, and Cooper, Jesus Sanchez and Sandy Leon each drove in two runs.

Aaron Nola (5-5) struck out 11 Marlins – including eight of the first nine outs of the game by punchout.

Bryce Harper hit two solo homers for the Phillies, increasing his season total to 13. It was the 23rd multihomer game of Harper’s career. Nick Maton drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of its last 15 games.

Zach Pop (1-0) worked an inning and earned the victory.

ORIOLES 5, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Austin Hays homered and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two runs to help Baltimore wrap up a three-game sweep of slumping Houston.

It’s the first time the Orioles have swept the Astros since June 17-19, 2008, in Baltimore and their first-ever sweep at Minute Maid Park.

The Orioles jumped on rookie starter Luis Garcia (6-5) for four runs in the first inning.

The Astros have dropped five of six after their season-long 11-game winning streak.

Matt Harvey permitted four hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Tanner Scott (3-3) struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win and Cole Sulser got the last five outs for his third save.

Garcia allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five in four innings.

WHITE SOX 13, TWINS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run shot and a towering two-run drive, and Chicago went deep six times in a rout of Minnesota.

Rookie Andrew Vaughn smacked a two-run homer and had three RBIs. Gavin Sheets hit his first career home run in his second game as Chicago won its third straight.

Jose Abreu and Brian Goodwin added solo shots to help first-place Chicago expand its lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.

Dylan Cease (7-3) cruised to his fourth victory in five starts, allowing three hits and striking out seven in six innings. Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz connected for solo homers off the 25-year-old right-hander.

Gilberto Celestino added a solo shot in the eighth.

Twins rookie Bailey Ober (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his sixth career start, allowing five runs on four hits, including three homers.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision and Oakland beat Texas.

Frank Schwindel hit his first career homer in his A’s debut after becoming the 2,000th player in franchise history earlier in the day. Elvis Andrus added two hits.

Joey Gallo homered for the fourth consecutive game for the Rangers, who had won four straight.

Bassitt (9-2) set down 16 of his first 18 batters and pitched out of a two-out jam with runners on the corners in the sixth.

Kolby Allard (2-4) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

RED SOX 6, ROYALS 2

BOSTON (AP) – J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe homered, Martin Perez pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and Boston beat Kansas City in a game twice delayed by poor weather.

Perez (6-4) allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out two. He allowed a homer to Salvador Perez leading off the second. Perez’s homer came during a 4-for-4 night.

Mike Minor (6-6) gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings.

Xander Bogaerts and Marwin Gonzalez each had two hits for Boston.

Royals right-hander Richard Lovelady was struck by Martinez’s line-drive comebacker in the seventh and left the game. He pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings in his season debut.

