Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants (3-7) tweeted the decision, saying the former Dallas Cowboys head coach had been relieved of his duties.

Head coach Joe Judge said the coaching staff would combine to make an offensive game plan for Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6). He refused to say who would call the plays, noting every member of the staff is an option, including himself.

Garrett was hired last year shortly after Judge was named head coach.

The Giants were embarrassed on Monday night, dropping a 30-10 decision to the Bucs. Judge said the team has too many good players not to be scoring, giving an indication changes were coming.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans waived 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson after three games in a flurry of roster moves.

The Titans signed running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to replace Peterson. They also signed defensive back Buster Skrine and brought back outside linebacker John Simon.

They also placed defensive back Chris Jackson (foot) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson on injured reserve. Johnson hurt his right hamstring in the first quarter of last week’s loss to the Texans.

CLEVELAND (AP) – New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cleveland, where police said he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

The 25-year-old Cleveland native pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Cuyahoga County court records. A six-month jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Lattimore had been arrested in Cleveland in March after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by authorities for traffic violations.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State (10-1) moved up to No. 2 from fourth on the strength of a lopsided victory against Michigan State, and Alabama (10-1) slipped back a spot to three. Oregon’s loss to Utah cleared space in the top four and Cincinnati took it, moving up one spot.

Heading into the final full weekend of games, one loaded with playoff and conference championship implications, Cincinnati (11-0) has a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats.

Cincinnati plays at East Carolina (7-4) on Friday and then meets Houston (10-1), ranked 24th by the committee, in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4.

Before this season, no team from a so-called Group of Five conference had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031.

Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance.

Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship in 2016.

Franklin previously signed a six-year deal in 2019. The terms of that contract would’ve had him earn $5.75 million next season with a $250,000 raise each remaining year.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Rougned Odor were released by the New York Yankees after they were designated for assignment four days ago and went unclaimed on waivers.

The 27-year-old Frazier was the fifth pick overall in the 2013 amateur draft by Cleveland and a prized prospect when he was acquired by the Yankees in a July 2016 trade that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians.

Frazier made his major league debut in July 2017 but has never had more than 246 plate appearances in a season. He hit .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 2019 but struggled with defense that was much improved by this season, when he hit .186 with five homers and 15 RBIs. He didn’t play after June 30 because of what the Yankees described as vertigo-like symptoms.

Frazier had a $2.1 million salary last season and had been eligible for arbitration.

Odor hit .202 with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in 322 at-bats.

Odor had a $12 million salary for 2022. As part of his April trade from Texas, the Yankees are responsible only for next year’s league minimum salary and the Rangers are responsible for the rest plus a $3 million buyout of his 2023 option.

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month.

The tender deadline was moved from Dec. 2 to Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. The sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., and it’s not expected that MLB and the union will agree on a new deal before then. A lockout and roster freeze could begin Dec. 2.

Teams have until the deadline to decide whether to offer 2022 contracts to players with fewer than six years of major league service, including those eligible for salary arbitration.

The labor dispute could take months to resolve, and if the Dec. 2 deadline passed during a roster freeze, players not yet tendered contracts might not know if they’d become free agents until shortly before the start of the season.

HOCKEY

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks because of an upper-body injury.

Point appeared to favor his left shoulder or arm after crashing hard into the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday night’s 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game, but sat out Sunday against Minnesota.

Point had an NHL-best 14 goals in last season’s playoffs as the Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup.