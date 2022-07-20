BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP)Giancarlo Stanton homered in his Dodger Stadium homecoming, Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight All-Star Game, beating the National League 3-2.

Fans rooting for a tie score after nine innings so they could see a first-time home run derby decide it instead of extra innings didn’t get their wish.

Instead, the back-to-back homers in the fourth inning were the difference as the AL boosted its overall edge to 47-43-2.

Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL in his home ballpark, with the Dodgers hosting for the first time since 1980. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani pounded out the game’s first hit on Kershaw’s first pitch.

Framber Valdez of Houston got the win, tossing a scoreless third inning.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick.

A full seven feet – and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound.

The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history.

Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.

The O’s see Beck as more than an oddity, citing a fastball they clocked up to 95 mph. Baltimore draft director Brad Ciolek acknowledged Tuesday there’s work to do helping Beck manage his extra-long limbs, and they plan to help him improve his breaking ball and changeup, too.

TRACK AND FIELD

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh delivered good news to her war-torn country with a silver-medal performance at world championships.

The 20-year-old cleared 2.02 meters (6 feet, 7 1/2 inches) to add the outdoor silver to the indoor world title she won in March, shortly after she escaped her hometown of Dnipro, which had come under attack by Russia.

It took Mahuchikh one more attempt to clear 2.02 than Australia’s Eleanor Patterson, who hit a career high in winning the gold.

Mahuchikh laid on the mat for a few seconds and put her hands over her face after missing her final attempt to go ahead at 2.04 (6-8 1/2), but this hardly felt like a disappointment.

She is one of 22 Ukrainian athletes in Eugene this week for the championships, all of whom have been training far from home – some in Portugal, others in Spain, and Mahuchikh most recently in California after stops in Serbia, Germany and Turkey.

Her teammate, Iryna Gerashchenko, finished fourth – a spectacular comeback given her plight after bombs started falling in Kyiv. After sheltering in her parents’ basement for about a week, she left without spikes and trained for a time in tennis shoes.

AUTO RACING

CHICAGO (AP) – NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule.

The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. The venture was spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France.

It was Kennedy who successfully orchestrated the January exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that will return for a second running in 2023. Kennedy told The Associated Press he began working on both the Coliseum and Chicago street race in 2019.

The new venues come as NASCAR has made sweeping changes to its oval-heavy schedule, first by adding both a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and additional road courses and now a completely new concept.

The Chicago race will be paired with an IMSA sports car race the day before, as well as music and entertainment options located along the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said.

District Attorney George Gascon said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

”Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” Gascon said.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and was later released on $130,000 bond.

The Hornets and the NBA both said they were aware of the charges filed against Bridges.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Barcelona said the fee to acquire striker Robert Lewandowski could reach 50 million euros ($50.2 million)

The Spanish club said it will pay Bayern Munich 45 million euros ($46 million) plus 5 million euros ($5.1 million) in variables for the transfer of the prolific Poland player.

The buyout clause for the 33-year-old Lewandowski will be set at 500 million euros ($512 million) on a contract valid for four seasons.

He is set to sign the contract on Wednesday in Miami, where Barcelona is starting its U.S. tour.

The final agreement comes three days after the clubs announced a preliminary deal for the striker who was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021.

He arrives to boost a Barcelona team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of Argentina great Lionel Messi. The club has been slowly rebuilding its squad after enduring financial struggles in recent seasons.

