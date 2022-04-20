MLB

NEW YORK (AP)There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season.

The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the right sleeves of their jerseys.

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: ”No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement.”

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) – Deshaun Watson reported for his first offseason program with the Cleveland Browns, who mortgaged their future in acquiring the controversial quarterback in a trade.

With snow falling, Watson arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, on Tuesday for the voluntary program. The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Watson, wearing a heavy winter jacket, before he entered the building.

One of the reasons Watson initially rebuffed the Browns was because of the cold weather.

NBA

BOSTON (AP) – Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn’s Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics,

League operations president Byron Spruell announced the fines on Tuesday.

Cameras captured Irving flipping his middle finger toward fans as he ran down the court after making a shot in the third quarter. Irving said after the game that his actions were in response to jeers from fans he said crossed the line.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock.

The pitch clock enforcement began Friday and data with the clock included games through Sunday.

Time between pitches during a plate appearance was cut from 21.5 seconds to 19.7 seconds, and time between batters was lowered from 43 seconds to 39.7.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – IndyCar team owner Beth Paretta announced Tuesday she intends to bring back her all-female team for three races this season but doesn’t intend to compete at next month’s Indianapolis 500.

Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet at all three stops – June 12 at Road America in Wisconsin, July 3 at Mid-Ohio and Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville.

Last May, Paretta Autosport worked with series powerhouse Team Penske to get de Silvestro’s car into the Indy 500. This year, she’s working with Ed Carpenter Racing, which already intended to run three cars in the series’ marquee race.

Paretta said running three times rather than once as the fourth car on Carpenter’s team is a better investment toward her goal of making her team a full-time participant in the series.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Ohio State’s athletics department has been given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball.

The other violations, as outlined in a report issued Tuesday by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions, were in the women’s fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019. The university had self-reported the violations and in December 2020 imposed a postseason ban for all three sports in 2020-21.

The violations in women’s basketball were related to former associate coach Patrick Klein, who in his August 2019 resignation letter admitted he had violated policies with players and recruits.

The basketball team will have 52 wins vacated and lose regular-season Big Ten titles in 2017 and 2018, as well as the 2018 conference tournament crown.

Violations found in the other two sports included going over set practice times in golf and inducing fencing recruits by giving them free meals, lessons and access to the Ohio State facility.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Maryland has agreed to extend women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese’s contract through the 2028-29 season.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Frese has led Maryland to three Final Fours, including a national championship in 2006. The Terrapins made it to the Sweet 16 this season for the 10th time under Frese.

Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament in 18 of her 20 seasons as coach.

Frese was named the AP’s coach of the year in 2021.

Frese is 592-170 in 23 years as a head coach, including 535-140 at Maryland.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship.

The promotion has been powered by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining.

Marco Silva’s side looks set to go up as champion, with second-place Bournemouth nine points adrift.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant.

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday – her 35th birthday.

She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

CYCLING

LONDON (AP) – Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has revealed that he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was 13 years old.

The five-time Olympic champion made the allegation in an interview with Men’s Health UK magazine. He did not identify the coach.

”I was groomed by a coach when I was younger – I was about 13 – and I never fully accepted that,” said the 41-year-old Wiggins, who won the Tour in 2012 and retired four years later.

Asked if he was groomed sexually, Wiggins said: ”Yes. It all impacted me as an adult … I buried it,” preferring not to speak out at the time because of a difficult relationship with his stepfather.

—

