NFL

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A resolution to the NFL’s investigation into Deshaun Watson’s conduct could take some time, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday.

The quarterback, now with Cleveland after a trade from Houston, will not be indicted on criminal sexual misconduct charges brought by 22 women. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits.

As for a potential suspension for Watson, Goodell noted that a discipline officer jointly appointed by the league and players’ union would make that determination.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – The Baltimore Ravens have signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Harbaugh is entering his 15th season at the helm. Baltimore went 8-9 in 2021 – only the second losing record of his tenure – when injures derailed what looked like a promising season.

The Ravens are 148-96 under Harbaugh, plus a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2012 season. He also guided Baltimore to the AFC title game in 2008 and 2011.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – With other NFL teams encroaching on the United Kingdom, the Jacksonville Jaguars want to establish a stronghold on the overseas market.

The Jaguars received formal approval Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, to move forward with a three-year contract to play annually at Wembley Stadium. The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of London’s most iconic sporting venues.

Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time, a change that should lead to increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from its base. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Conference USA has agreed to allow Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to expedite their move to the Sun Belt.

The resolution announced in a brief, joint statement Tuesday allows the three schools to withdraw from Conference USA by the end of the current academic year.

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced last month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Albany coach Dwayne Killings is away from the program while the school investigates a report of a physical confrontation with a player early in the season.

A release from the university said its Office of Employee Relations was made aware of the allegation in February. School officials declined to comment further because the investigation is not complete.

Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, continued coaching through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) – Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday.

Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.

Langel, a three-time Patriot League coach of the year, is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 176 victories since he took over in 2011.

GOLF

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) – The LPGA announced modifications to its Hall of Fame criteria on Tuesday, which includes lifting the requirement that players complete 10 years on tour.

LPGA players earn two points for a major and one point for a win or major award. The requirement for its Hall of Fame is 27 points, 10 years on tour and one major or award.

The LPGA also is inducting the remaining eight founders – five previously made it into its Hall of Fame – through the honorary category. They are Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions, Marilyn Smith and Shirley Spork, the one still alive.

SWIMMING

The next U.S. Olympic swimming team will be decided in a football stadium.

USA Swimming announced Tuesday that its trials for the 2024 Paris Games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the massive home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The decision marks the end of Omaha’s long run as host of the event.

USA Swimming is going for a much bigger show in Indianapolis. Local organizers have proposed a seating arrangement that would allow up to 35,000 fans – by far the largest ever for the trials.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sued The Athletic and former reporter Molly Knight on Tuesday, accusing them of ”creating and spreading the false narrative” that he had fractured a woman’s skull during a sexual encounter.

The 26-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against The Athletic Media Co. and Knight, alleges two counts of defamation.

A woman obatined a protection order against Bauer under California’s Domestic Violence Prevention Act last June as the result of an alleged assault that left the woman with ”severe physical and emotional pain,” said Marc Garelick, the woman’s attorney.

