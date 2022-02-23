Tuesday Sports in Brief

MLB

JUPITER, Fla. (AP)Another day ran off the clock on talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they considered a small move forward in drawn-out labor negotiations and management termed it a third straight step backward.

Management again proposed a federal mediator enter the negotiations, but the union immediately turned down that idea, leaving Major League Baseball on track to lose regular-season games to a labor dispute for the first time since 1995.

Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31.

SOCCER

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams – including World Cup bonuses – subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.

MILAN (AP) – Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for two games as punishment for his outburst during the latest setback when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league.

Mourinho, who was red carded, encroached onto the field in Saturday’s game to argue with the referee and then kicked the ball into the crowd.

The Portuguese coach acted in a ”threatening” manner, Serie A said in its disciplinary announcement Tuesday. The league also fined him 20,000 euros ($22,700).

GOLF

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.

”It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words,” he said.

The same time as Mickelson’s statement, KPMG became the first of his corporate sponsors to announce an immediate end to their partnership, a decision KPMG said was mutual.

Mickelson said of his comments to author and golf writer Alan Shipnuck, ”I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

Shipnuck, who previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, tweeted Tuesday that Mickelson’s claims he spoke off the record were ”completely false.”

NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Aaron Rodgers says he’s still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season.

”There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on ”The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. ”No decision on my future.”

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process.

When Rodgers sent out an Instagram post late Monday night thanking current and former teammates and coaches among others, it raised speculation that an announcement on his future could be forthcoming. Rodgers said Tuesday he just wanted to show some gratitude to people who have helped him over the past year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) – Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

The university board of trustees approved the contract extension Tuesday, also increasing the football staff salary pool to $5.2 million per year.

Hired by Cincinnati in 2017, he led the Bearcats to the American Athletic Conference title each of the past two seasons and to 13 wins last season.

Cincinnati was the first Group of Five team to make the CFP in 2021 before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats have finished in the AP Top 25 four straight years, including No. 4 in the final poll last season.

BOXING

LONDON (AP) – Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte will take place on April 23, the WBC champion said Tuesday while announcing a social-media blackout until after the all-British fight.

Details of the fight haven’t been announced by either boxer’s promoter. The fight is set to be held in Britain.

However, Fury took to Twitter to reveal the date of the bout, hours after saying Whyte had signed a contract.

”Gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs,” Fury said. ”I’ll never underestimate anybody in my life, and I’ll give this man all the respect he deserves.”

Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) hasn’t fought since his dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in October, which completed their entertaining trilogy.

HORSE RACING

LONDON (AP) – British horse racing’s champion jockey was banned for 14 months on Tuesday because of a variety of offenses, including two positive tests for alcohol at racecourses.

Oisin Murphy faced an independent judiciary panel in relation to five charges – two relating to failed tests for alcohol and separate counts of misleading the British Horseracing Authority about his whereabouts, accessing a racecourse in breach of COVID-19 restrictions, and conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of the sport.

Murphy did not contest any of the charges and was given three 11-month suspensions – to run concurrently – along with two bans, totaling 100 days, for the positive alcohol tests.

COURTS

One-time Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor in a case arising from an altercation with his teenage daughter, officials said.

Hamilton, 40, pleaded guilty in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday to unlawful restraint under a plea deal that dismisses a 2020 felony indictment for injury to a child, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in social media postings.

State District Judge Mike Thomas sentenced Hamilton to one year of deferred probation, fined him $500 and ordered him to pay court costs, do community service and attend parenting and anger management classes. Thomas ordered him not to consume alcohol, be subject to random urine drug tests and have no contact with the daughter he restrained. If he satisfies the probation’s requirements, the charge will be dismissed.

MIAMI (AP) – Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks race placed a factor in the team’s decision to fire him in January.

Speaking on the ”I Am Athlete” podcast co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall, and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores alleged he was given tasks that he doesn’t think would have been required of a white head coach. Flores went 25-24 in three seasons with Miami before being let go on Jan. 10.

Flores, who was hired over the weekend to be a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. Flores has no plans to abandon the lawsuit even though he has returned to coach in the league.

