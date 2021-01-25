Trio of Black assistants make history as Bucs coordinators

Sports

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Don Wright) / (AP Photo/File) / (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not only the first franchise to advance to a Super Bowl that’ll be played in its home stadium.

They also made history Sunday by becoming the first to reach the NFL title game with Black assistants leading the offense, defense and special teams.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and special teams coach Keith Armstrong were all hired by head coach Bruce Arians, who came out of retirement two years ago to take on the challenge of transforming the Bucs from perennial losers into championship contenders.

Arians’ staff also includes assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular