BOSTON (AP)Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday.

Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.

Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak halted. The Rays had just two hits, both singles.

Crawford (2-2) struck out eight and walked one, and John Schreiber got five outs for third save. Josh Fleming (2-4) gave up four runs in five innings of relief.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Garrett Hill (1-0) won his major league debut by allowing two hits in six innings with three strikeouts and a walk in a doubleheader opener.

Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save, finishing a two-hitter.

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run single in the first off Zach Plesac (2-6).

Cleveland played its third doubleheader in seven days and their seventh this season.

ORIOLES 7, RANGERS 6

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore (3-1) hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th.

Rookie Adley Rutschman tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.

Baltimore got its sixth walkoff win and reached the season’s midpoint at 37-44, a vast improvement from 27-54 at the halfway point last year. Bryan Baker (3-3) struck out two in a hitless 10th.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th, a drive off Tanner Rainey (1-3).

Miami beat the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row. They extended their winning streak to five.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth, and Dylan Floro got his second save in as many days – his first two this season.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 6

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez his 24th homer, a tiebreaking, two-out drive off Scott Barlow (2-2) in the ninth as Houston overcame a 5-0 fourth-inning deficit and won its seventh straight.

Kyle Tucker sparked a three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Houston won for the 15th time in 18 games.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

BREWERS 5, CUBS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross (1-4) with two outs in the 10th after striking out in his four previous at-bats.

Brad Boxberger (3-1) struck out out Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. to escape a bases-loaded jam in the 10th.

Seiya Suzuki, playing for the first time since May 26 after recovering from a sprained left ring finger, hit a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the ninth. The drive against Josh Hader ricocheted off an angled portion of the wall, bounced past center fielder Jonathan Davis and rolled along the warning track back toward right.

David Robertson forced in the tying run with a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to Christian Yelich in the bottom half.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports