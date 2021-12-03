Townsend scores 22 to lift Oakland over UIC 81-77

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Trey Townsend had 22 points as Oakland narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-77 on Thursday night in Horizon League opener for both teams.

Jamal Cain scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds for Oakland (6-2, 1-0), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jalen Moore scored 14 points and distributed 10 assists despite seven turnovers and Micah Parrish scored 13 with eight rebounds.

Zion Griffin scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Flames (2-5, 0-1), who have now lost four straight.

Damaria Franklin scored 20 and Kevin Johnson distributed seven assists in defeat.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick