New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena is aware that his side is fast approaching the make-or-break part of its campaign as it prepares to welcome Toronto FC from across the border in an MLS encounter on Saturday.

The Massachusetts outfit is looking to push on for a postseason berth this term but has hit a rotten run of form in recent weeks, having gone through five straight games without a victory to its name.

That has set the alarm bells ringing, but Arena is at pains to point out that his side still has time in the bank – though he will admit that it will run out sooner rather than later if the Revs are not smart about the results they pick up.

“All the results are important, and especially now,” Arena stated. “So, I think we have 13 regular-season games remaining and they are very important. Obviously, like any team, you want to qualify for the playoffs and you want to position yourselves in a good way.

“We certainly have 13 games now that will tell it all, so they are all important. And starting with the game against Toronto, then the month of August will be very challenging, as will September. So, there’s a lot ahead of us and we have to start getting results.”

Opposite number Bob Bradley, meanwhile, needs to guide his side back into the fray on the back of a Canadian Championship final defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps, with the coach reserving praise for Euro 2020-winning duo Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi following their arrival from Italy.

“We still have to get guys as sharp and as fit as they can be to be at their best,” Bradley said. “Lorenzo, Fede, these guys have been incredible – to come over here, have a couple of training sessions with a new team, and immediately you’re on the field playing these kind of minutes, that’s a credit to those players.

“Teammates respect that, everybody sees the moments where the football is getting better. And now, in a way, we’ve got 12 finals. The work to continue to be a good team, and especially where we are at the moment, there’s determination on that end.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England – Gustavo Bou

A lack of goals up front has been a key issue for the Revs this term, but the efforts of the forward are hard to fault. He is their joint top-lead scorer for the season with seven – only Adam Buksa can match his numbers this term.

Toronto – Lorenzo Insigne

It is a major statement of intent that two players who featured on the run to a European Championship crown would make the move to Canada a year on, and Insigne might just prove to be the most inspired of the two. If he sets up shop in front of goal, he could be lethal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Toronto FC has won each of its last two visits to Foxborough, including a 3-2 victory in July 2021. The Reds had managed just two victories in their first 17 league visits to New England (D5 L10).

– New England is winless in five straight matches (D3 L2) following a scoreless draw in Columbus on Saturday. The Revs haven’t had a longer run without a win under Arena, last going six or more consecutive games without a victory from July-September 2018 (9 straight, D3 L6).

– Toronto FC scored four times before halftime for the first time in club history in its 4-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday. The Reds also ended a 29-match run without a clean sheet, tied for the third-longest such run in regular-season play in MLS history.

New England’s scoreless draw with Columbus on Saturday was just the fourth time the Revs have failed to score in their last 33 MLS matches dating back to last September. The Revs haven’t been shut out in consecutive MLS matches since October 2020, with the second of those coming against Toronto.

– Bernardeschi recorded a goal and an assist in the opening 31 minutes of his MLS debut on Saturday, becoming the second player in league history to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his MLS debut after Fredy Montero in Seattle’s inaugural match in 2009.