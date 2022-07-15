Wilfried Nancy has vowed to stay true to his principles on the back of a couple of disappointing results as CF Montreal prepare for Saturday’s visit of lowly Toronto FC.

Montreal followed up a heavy 4-0 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, who are at the foot of the Western Conference.

The second of those losses angered owner Joey Saputo, who is said to have let president Gabriel Gervais know full well that he was not pleased with Nancy.

Defeat to Canadian rivals Toronto at Saputo Stadium this weekend would only increase the tension behind the scenes.

Speaking ahead of the match, Nancy said: “I’ve been at this club for a long time and have seen a lot of things. Each leader manages the company as he wishes.

“I have no problem with that. But on the other hand, I have values that I will never deviate from. I am the coach of this side – I don’t need to elaborate any more than that.

“What I would say is that those fans who come to the stadium, they understand what we are capable of. It is clear that there was some frustration in the past match.”

Despite their slump, Montreal are still a respectable fourth in the Eastern Conference, 10 points better off than 13th-placed Toronto in the 14-team division.

Toronto have taken just one point from their past four matches, most recently going down 2-0 to Chicago Fire in midweek to leave Bob Bradley with plenty of issues to resolve.

“The goals we’ve given up lately have been mostly individual errors,” Bradley said. “We’re working hard with all of those guys to correct some things.

“You can’t have a good defensive game if you make a couple of those mistakes. And that’s the thing that hurts us the most.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Rommel Quioto

Quioto scored Montreal’s early opener in the shock loss to Sporting KC, taking his tally for the MLS season to seven goals in 17 appearances. The Honduras international enjoys playing against Toronto, too, having scored four times against them during his time in the competition.

Toronto FC – Mark-Anthony Kaye

Kaye’s first game back for Toronto after six years away did not go entirely to plan as Toronto fell to a 2-0 loss against the Fire. The 27-year-old lasted more than an hour despite some fitness concerns and will be looking to make more of an impact against Montreal after a few more days of training.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Montreal are unbeaten in the past three Canadian Classiques, recording two wins and a draw against Toronto last season. Montreal have never gone more than three straight MLS matches against Toronto without a loss, with two previous three-match unbeaten runs, most recently in 2016 (including playoffs).

– Montreal have lost three of their past five home matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City last time out. Montreal are one of two teams, along with Toronto, yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season.

– Toronto’s 2-0 loss in Chicago was their 11th defeat of the season, tied for most in MLS. This is the fourth time the Reds have lost 11 times in their first 20 matches of a season, also doing so in 2021, 2018 and 2012.

– Quioto has scored four MLS goals against Toronto. He has only found the net more often against one opponent, the league’s other Canadian team, Vancouver Whitecaps (five goals).

– Toronto’s 2-0 loss to the Fire marked the 28th consecutive game that they have allowed a goal, equaling the fourth-longest regular season streak in MLS history. If the Reds concede against Montreal, they will equal the third-longest run without a shutout in league history (29 – Tampa Bay in 2000-01).