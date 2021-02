(COVERS) - Super Bowl LV has come and gone, with Tom Brady cementing his status as the GOAT after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Always looking forward, sportsbooks are already focused on odds to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

Despite a thorough and dominant Super Bowl LV victory, Tampa Bay is not the favorites to win in 2022. That would be the SB55 runner-up Kansas City Chiefs, who oddsmakers have tabbed as the early betting favorites.