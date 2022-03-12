Toews, Jones each score twice, Blackhawks beat Senators 6-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP)Jonathan Toews and Caleb Jones each scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night.

Down 2-0 after the first period, Chicago scored four times in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots and Patrick Kane had three assists. Kane moved into sole possession of second place on Chicago’s points list with 1,156.

”You kind of just realize how crazy that really is, how long (Kane) has been doing what he’s been doing, and the heights he’s reached at this point in his career,” Toews said. ”We all know that he’s not done yet, so, it’s pretty incredible for him. He just seems to continue to do it.”

Chicago defenseman Parker Kelly was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the opening minutes. Kelly lined up Connor Murphy along the boards and the Blackhawks defenseman turned at the last moment and slumped to the ice following the hit. He had to be stretchered off. Kelly was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct on the play. Murphy did not go to the hospital and was able to travel home with the team.

”It’s really tough when you see your teammate go down, especially a guy like Murphy,” Jones said. ”He’s kind of a heart-and-soul guy. It’s tough to bounce back. I think we just needed to get our feet under us after the first and we just came back in the second and said, ‘You know what, `Let’s win this one for (Murphy).”

Connor Brown, Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

Toews scored twice in the first three minutes of the second period to tie it, and Jones gave the Blackhawks the lead. Eight seconds after Paul tied, Lafferty scored the winner.

”Probably the game for us is when Paul ties it up, gives us the momentum and they turn around on the next face off and they score,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. ”Then we’re chasing the game in the third and we just didn’t play the way we play when we’re winning games.”

Jones and Strome scored midway through the third.

