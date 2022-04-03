DENVER (AP)Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured two of the best scorers in the business, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

Mike Matheson and Crosby had goals for the Penguins. Crosby’s goal gave him 1,397 career points – one point away from joining Jari Kurri and Alex Ovechkin in a three-way tie for 21st-most in NHL history.

PANTHERS 7, DEVILS 6, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and Florida overcame a four-goal deficit.

Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored to help the Panthers win their third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two periods.

Yegor Sharangovich had his first career hat trick for New Jersey. Jack Hughes, Janne Kuokkanen and Andreas Johnsson also scored for the Devils, who fell for the eighth time in 11 games. Andrew Hammond took the loss, his first of the season, allowing seven goals on 41 shots in his Devils debut.

WILD 3, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago.

Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored.

Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those games.

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 6:19 to play, spoiling Fleury’s shutout bid. Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots, but the Hurricanes lost in regulation for just the sixth time in 35 home games (25-6-4).

CANADIENS 5, LIGHTNING 4, SO

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) – Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout, and Montreal beat Tampa Bay.

Suzuki beat Brian Elliott on a nifty backhander in the third round as the Canadiens won for the fourth time in 13 games (4-5-4).

Cole Caufield, Corey Schueneman, Josh Anderson and Jesse Ylonen scored in regulation for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 37 shots.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and Steven Stamkos, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Elliott made 27 saves as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions had a four-game winning streak end.

BRUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and Boston won the first of a home-and-home between the teams.

Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20.

Gustav Nyquist and Justin Danforth had goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and Toronto won its fourth straight.

John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have 24 goals during their streak.

Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadelphia entered tied for last with New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989.

KINGS 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Anze Kopitar had a goal and one assist in his 1,200th career NHL game to help Los Angeles beat Winnipeg.

Adrian Kempe also had a goal and assist and Gabriel Vilardi notched his third goal of the season for the Kings, who have just three regulation losses in their last 18 road games. Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots for Los Angeles, which ended a three-game trip going 2-0-1.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who started a three-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.

STARS 5, SHARKS 4

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Dallas used four first-period goals to beat San Jose, leapfrogging idle Vegas into the second Western Conference wild-card position with 81 points.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Jani Hakanpaa, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars, who won their third straight game and sixth in the last seven. Tyler Seguin added three assists.

San Jose got goals from Nick Bonino, Brent Burns, John Leonard and Logan Couture, but the Sharks lost their third in a row.

BLUES 6, FLAMES 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Robert Thomas scored for the third straight game and set up Nathan Walker’s go-ahead goal late in the third period to lead St. Louis past Calgary.

Justin Faulk and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis (38-20-10), which earned five of six possible points on its Western Canada road trip. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad added empty-netters.

Villle Husso, who played more than 47 minutes Friday in relief of Jordan Binnington, was back in net for the Blues. He made 39 saves to improve to 19-6-5.

St. Louis is third in the Central Division, three points back of second-place Minnesota and four ahead of Nashville.

Brett Ritchie, Johnny Gaudreau, Noah Hanifin and Dillon Dube scored for Calgary (40-19-9), which has lost three in a row. The Flames went 2-3-1 on their homestand. Jacob Markstrom made 19 stops.

