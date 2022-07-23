NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have signed safety Josh Kalu to the roster and waived safety Rodney Clemons.

The Titans also placed a trio of players on the physically unable to perform list Saturday as rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported for training camp. Veterans report Tuesday.

Kalu played 28 games with Tennessee between 2018 and 2020 with 26 tackles, a pass defensed, 15 special teams stop and a blocked field goal to preserve a Titans’ win over Kansas City in November 2019. Kalu signed with the New York Giants last offseason only to have a preseason injury end his season.

The Titans placed tight end Tommy Hudson, linebacker Monty Rice and undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak on the physically unable to perform list.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL