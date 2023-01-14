NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job.

The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates.

She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh season. The Titans finished 7-10 on a seven-game skid and missed the playoffs.

Chicago created the title of assistant general manager to hire Cunningham only a year ago.

Cunningham joined the Bears after spending five seasons in Philadelphia where he started as director of college scouting in 2017 before becoming assistant director of player personnel in 2019 and then director of player personnel in 2021.

He started in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2008 and became an area scout in 2013. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in the 2012 season and with Philadelphia in the 2017 season. He started 31 games as an offensive lineman at Virginia and was an undrafted free agent by Kansas City in 2008.

Arizona sent Harris to the NFL’s inaugural coach and front office accelerator program last spring in Atlanta to help bring minority candidates to team owners.

Harris started his NFL career with Arizona where he played 54 games at safety over four seasons as an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse in 2002. He also spent time with the Giants and played in six games in 2006 with Denver where he became a scout in 2007.

He rejoined the Cardinals in 2008 as a pro scout. Harris was promoted to assistant pro personnel director in 2010 before working as director of pro scouting between 2013 and 2018. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2019 and became vice president of player personnel in February 2021.

In that job, he evaluated top college prospects along with the Cardinals’ draft process. Harris also oversees Arizona’s pro personnel department.

The Titans interviewed San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Glenn Cook, Cleveland’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel, on Friday.

They began their formal interviews Thursday talking to a pair of in-houses candidates. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort both interviewed for other general manager openings last year.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL