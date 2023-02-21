NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have hired Justin Outten as their new running backs coach and run game coordinator.

The Titans announced the hiring Tuesday. He joins Tennessee after spending last season as offensive coordinator for Denver and takes over with Tony Dews now coaching tight ends.

Outten coached tight ends with the Green Bay Packers between 2019-21. He started coaching in the NFL as an offensive intern with Atlanta in 2016 under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and was promoted to offensive assistant for 2017 and 2018 working with the offensive line.

He was promoted to assistant offensive line coach with the Falcons in 2018.

Outten played three years at center at Syracuse, then started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2007. He worked at Westfield High School in Houston between 2008 and 2015 in a variety of roles including offensive coordinator.

