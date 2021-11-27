Timberlake scores 25, leads Towson past New Mexico 73-58

LAS VEGAS (AP)Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 25 points to propel Towson to a 73-58 victory over New Mexico at the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.

Timberlake sank 8 of 14 shots for the Tigers (4-3), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Cameron Holden pitched in with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Nolan Jr. finished with 15 points, five assists and three steals.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. matched his career high with 26 points to lead the Lobos (4-3). Taryn Todd scored 14.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25