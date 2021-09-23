Tim Tebow has confidece in Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence

Tim Tebow is confident Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around despite an 0-2 start.

”I just think that they have to stay the course and continue to work to improve,” Tebow said Thursday in an interview for next week’s AP Pro Football Podcast. ”I think there’s a lot of talent there and they just have to continue to try to get better. And every week, I think Trevor’s got so much talent and ability and I think he’s a great young man and I think he’s going to be just fine.”

Tebow’s attempt to return to the NFL as a tight end with the Jaguars this summer after nearly six years away from the game ended following one preseason game.

Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion playing for Meyer at Florida. He was grateful his former coach gave him an opportunity to revive his pro football career but he couldn’t make the switch from quarterback to tight end at age 34. Blocking and picking up defensive schemes seemed more difficult than catching passes. Meyer also wanted backups who could contribute on special teams.

”It was a lot of fun, a blessing to have the chance to do it and go pursue that and really enjoyed all of it. … enjoying the competition, the grind, the highs, the lows of all of it,” Tebow said. ”When you can look at everything as an opportunity to improve, to grow, that it molds you, I think you’re always trying to figure out things even in the good, the bad, how you can get better from it, how you can use it, how God can use it in your own life and continue to grow and improve.”

Despite luring Meyer to the NFL and selecting Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars have continued their struggles. They’ve lost 17 consecutive games, including six in a row by double digits.

Lawrence has completed 50% of his passes for 450 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions for a 57.1 passer rating, second worst in the NFL and slightly ahead of No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

—

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL