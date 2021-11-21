Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Indiana St. 80-66

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Donnie Tillman had 23 points as New Mexico State defeated Indiana State 80-66 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Teddy Allen had 12 points for New Mexico State (4-1). Will McNair Jr. added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Johnny McCants had 10 points.

Micah Thomas had 23 points for the Sycamores (3-3). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

