The parade of starting pitchers shuttling between Toledo and Detroit continues for the Tigers as they head into the third game of a four-game home series against Cleveland on Tuesday.

Detroit called up two pitchers from the Triple-A Mud Hens to serve as starting pitchers in a Monday doubleheader. That included Garrett Hill, who was making his major-league debut while also becoming the 14th starter the Tigers have utilized this season.

Drew Hutchison (0-4, 4.81 ERA) is the next pitcher on the shuttle. He’ll return from Toledo for his third stint with the major-league team this season and start Tuesday’s game.

He began the season in the bullpen and was designated for assignment on May 11. He declined the assignment to become a free agent, then re-signed with Detroit eight days later.

He wound up making two starts in mid-June before being returned to the Mud Hens. In his last major-league appearance, he gave up three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings to Texas on June 19.

Hutchison is expected to remain in the rotation until at least the All-Star break.

“It’s a good opportunity for me, obviously the quickest opportunity to the big leagues,” he told MLB.com. “They’ve been very up front with me. Our communication [was] very good and honest. That’s all you can ask for as a player. I’m glad to be back.”

A relief pitcher will have to be removed from the roster to make room for Hutchison.

“It’s very tough,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I mean, there’s no one that deserves to not be down there in the bullpen. It (stinks). We need to have a starter. We need to have starters until the All-Star break. We can’t carry four. We knew this was coming, but it’s very unfortunate for somebody.”

Hutchison is 0-1 with an 8.76 ERA against Cleveland in four career outings, including three starts.

The Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (4-4. 3.72 ERA), who went eight innings and gave up three runs on eight hits against Minnesota in his last start on Wednesday.

Quantrill has allowed seven home runs in his last five starts. He’s 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA in five career outings against Detroit, including two starts.

The Tigers won the first two games of the four-game series on Monday as Cleveland was limited to a combined four runs and eight hits. The Guardians have lost four of their last five games.

“You get challenged during the course of the season and we just didn’t do enough to win,” manager Terry Francona said. “We’re going to show up tomorrow and play better. That’s how we do it.”

Josh Naylor hit his 11th homer, accounting for the Guardians’ lone run in the opener. He was removed for a pinch-runner in the seventh inning after experiencing back spasms and did not play in the second game.

The Tigers have won five of the first seven games of the season series. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop showed signs of breaking out of his season-long slump, as he racked up six hits in the doubleheader.

