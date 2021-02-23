Tiger Woods hospitalized after rollover crash in Palos Verdes; ‘jaws of life’ used to extricate him

Tiger Woods was hospitalized after a solo-vehicle rollover crash in the Palos Verdes area on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods was the lone occupant in the vehicle when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates, a sheriff’s statement said.

First responders had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate the golfing legend from the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, according to the statement.

Sky5 video over the scene showed the gray SUV on its side in a brushy area off the side of the roadway.

Woods was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The golfer’s manager told the Associated Press that Woods is undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries he suffered in the crash.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021