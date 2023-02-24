FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP)Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wagner’s release won’t be official until after the start of the new league year next month.

The 32-year-old Wagner was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wagner started all 17 games at middle linebacker and made 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks and even two interceptions for the Rams, who went 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Wagner signed a five-year deal with $20 million guaranteed when he joined Los Angeles, but his release before June 1 will create $5 million in salary cap savings for the Rams.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that Sean Payton is bringing back former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to Denver to serve as his defensive coordinator.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn’t been announced by the team.

Two other former NFL head coaches – Rex Ryan and Matt Patricia – also interviewed for the job in recent days.

Joseph coached the Broncos from 2017-18, compiling an 11-21 record before being replaced by Vic Fangio. He spent the past four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

Joseph also interviewed for Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator vacancy this week after Jonathan Gannon left to serve as the Cardinals head coach following the Super Bowl.

GOLF

Saudi Arabia is disputing a federal magistrate’s ruling that its sovereign wealth fund and the fund’s governor be required to provide documents and testimony in LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Attorneys for the kingdom filed a letter challenging the reasons a magistrate judge cited for allowing subpoenas of the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan.

The letter was sent to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, who is overseeing the case in the Northern District of California.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in a Feb. 16 decision said the PIF and al-Rumayyan are not protected by the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act because of a commercial activity exception.

The dispute centers around LIV’s argument that the PIF and al-Rumayyan provided broad oversight of the rival league. The PGA Tour says documents obtained during discovery indicate they were actively involved in signing players to LIV Golf.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start.

Horschel shot a 5-under 65 for a share of the first-round lead with Joseph Bramlett in the Honda Classic at PGA National.

Horschel’s pre-Honda preparations included a trip to the doctor, finally giving in and getting a prescription after trying to fight off a sinus infection for a few days. He might have felt tired, but it didn’t show.

Pierceson Coody – a sponsor exemption playing his first PGA Tour event as a professional – and Justin Suh were a stroke back.

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) – Jennifer Kupcho of the United States shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 for a share of the lead in the LPGA Thailand.

Anna Nordquist of Sweden, the 2014 winner, also topped the leaderboad along with Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope Jaravee Boonchant, and last year’s runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.

Kupcho’s round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club.

NEW DELHI (AP) – Yannik Paul birdied his last four holes for a 7-under 65 and a a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Indian Open on the European tour.

India’s Honey Baisoya was second at DLF Golf and Country Club.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) – Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her ”Crossroads Foundation” said the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

TENNIS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Andy Murray reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open, beating French qualifier Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2,

The 35-year-old Murray will face Jiri Lehecka, the Czech player who upset top-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, eliminated fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the previous round as the Scot seeks his third title in Doha.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury. He won the Argentina Open on Sunday.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships, beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year’s French Open final. Gauff has yet to win a set against the three-time Grand Slam champion.

BASKETBALL

Utah would join South Carolina, Indiana and Stanford as No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament if it began now.

The NCAA basketball selection committee did its second and final reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds before selection Sunday. South Carolina, Indiana and Stanford also were listed as top seeds in the earlier reveal.

The Utes – ranked eighth in the AP Top 25 – moved up to the No. 1 line, replacing UConn, which was beaten by St. John’s on Tuesday night.

SOCCER

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Timbers’ Major League Soccer season opener against Sporting KC has been postponed because of severe winter weather in the Portland area.

The teams had been scheduled to play Saturday but instead will play Monday night.

Portland was largely shut down Thursday after nearly a foot of snow fell, the second snowiest day in the city’s history. The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states, closed schools and grounded or delayed thousands of flights.

HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) – The NHL-leading Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals.

Boston sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 third-rounder and forward Craig Smith to Washington and an additional 2023 fifth-rounder to Minnesota. The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary and the Wild got the extra pick for retaining an extra 25% to make Boston’s cap situation work.