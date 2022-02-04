Thursday Sports in Brief

NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

A formal announcement is planned for Friday, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract has not been signed.

Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They said the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.

One of the six former employees who spoke before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform also came forward with a new allegation that she was sexually harassed by Snyder himself, which Snyder denied.

Complaints about the team’s treatment of female employees first surfaced in 2020. Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team’s workplace environment that was taken over by the NFL. The probe by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm led the league to fine Washington $10 million, and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya.

But the league did not release any details of the Wilkinson investigation’s findings.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Broncos president of football operations John Elway is disputing Brian Flores’ contention that his interview for Denver’s head coaching vacancy in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to meet the league’s Rooney Rule requirement.

Elway says he seriously considered Flores for the job.

The Giants said their interest in Flores also was genuine.

Also Thursday Steelers owner Art Rooney II defended the Rooney Rule while acknowledging it hasn’t led to more minority head coaches.

And civil rights leaders called for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the lack of diversity in coaching ranks and owners suites.

CINCINNATI (AP) – The NFL won’t sign off on a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

The league sent a letter to stadium officials saying the legal and logistical barriers are too great to allow a broadcast of the game on the stadium’s big screens. The NFL said the decision is consistent with the organization’s rules and policies.

Hamilton County officials had asked stadium officials to explore the possibility of the community watch party at the venue.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections.

The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player, guard Darius Garland, in the game they will host Feb. 20.

The other reserves from the Western Conference were Luka Doncic of Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Draymond Green of Golden State.

The remainder of the players from the Eastern Conference were Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball asked a federal mediator to intervene in stalled labor negotiations that likely will put off the start of spring training.

On the 64th day of a lockout, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked Thursday for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to enter the dispute.

The players’ association must agree for the conciliation service to enter talks. The union declined to comment, and its lawyers were expected to consult with players.

There was little movement in the last negotiating session on Tuesday, leaving almost no hope spring training workouts will start as scheduled on Feb. 16. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, will soon threaten opening day on March 31.

Players made a new proposal with small changes Tuesday during the first negotiating session in a week, and management has not responded.

NEW YORK (AP) – The schedule for each Triple-A team will be expanded to 150 games from 144 in the first full season the minor leagues are being run by Major League Baseball.

MLB took over operation from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues for the 2021 season. Because the season did not start until May due to the pandemic, Triple-A schedules were cut to 120 games.

MLB announced 144-game schedules for 2022 last August but added six additional games Thursday. The regular season is scheduled to start April 5 and to end Sept. 28.

GOLF

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Phil Mickelson claims the ”obnoxious greed” of the PGA Tour and its ownership of media rights is why players are tempted by the prospects of rival tours, such as one backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Golf Digest reported.

Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are among 20 PGA Tour members who are playing in the Saudi International this week for exorbitant appearance money.

The tournament is now part of the Asian Tour, which received a $300 million influx from Greg Norman’s new LIV Golf Investments, which is funded primarily by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Mickelson, a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour, and DeChambeau have been the two most prominent players linked to talk of a ”super league.” Players such as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth have said they would not be interested.

AUTO RACING

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) – Team Penske will make history at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend when it becomes the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track.

The No. 2 Ford set to be driven by rookie Austin Cindric in the exhibition Busch Light Clash was loaded Thursday into a trailer at Penske Truck Leasing in Ontario to be pulled by Freightliner’s eCascadia tractor roughly 50 miles to the Coliseum. It marks the first time in NASCAR history an electric truck will be used by a team at an official venue.

Both the truck and Cindric’s car for The Clash are painted in a matching blue schemes that highlight the eCascadia.

SOCCER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Soccer Foundation has urged U.S. Soccer Federation voters to reelect Cindy Parlow Cone as USSF president rather than restore former head Carlos Cordeiro.

Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner who headed the federation from 2018-20, resigned in March 2020 after federation lawyers filed legal papers claiming women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.

Parlow Cone, a former national team player, was vice president at the time and succeeded him. The USSF national council meets in Atlanta on March 5 to vote on a four-year term.

OBITUARY

CLEVELAND (AP) – Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career spanning three decades, has died. He was 89.

A two-time NBA coach of the year, Fitch died Wednesday in Lake Conroe, Texas. Fitch’s daughter, Marcy Ann Coville, told Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle her father was surrounded by family. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird’s first pro coach with Boston in 1979, won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and spent time with Houston, New Jersey and the Los Angeles Clippers.

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – Robin Herman, a gender barrier-breaking reporter for The New York Times who was the first female journalist to interview players in the locker room after an NHL game, has died. She was 70.

Her husband, Paul Horvitz, told the newspaper Herman died Tuesday at their home in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Massachusetts, from ovarian cancer.

Herman was a hockey reporter covering the New York Islanders when she and another female reporter were allowed to interview players in the locker room – as their male counterparts were commonly permitted to do – following the 1975 All-Star Game in Montreal.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Mike Moore, the former president of the National Association Professional Baseball Leagues, died Thursday affer a lengthy illness. He was 80.

Moore died at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida, Major League Baseball said.

A native of Columbus, Indiana, Moore was general manager and part owner of Cincinnati’s Tampa farm team from 1971-88.

He joined the NAPBL, the minor league governing body, as chief administrative officer in 1988 after Sal Artiaga took over as president following the death of Johnny Johnson. Moore was elected to follow Artiaga as president in December 1991.

Moore served until 2008.

