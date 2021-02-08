Thousands pack downtown Tampa streets following Buccaneers Super Bowl win

Sports

by: WFLA Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA)  — Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory in Super Bowl LV thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate.

WFLA camera crews captured Tampa police arrest a person after they attempted to climb a traffic light pole and multiple people were pepper-sprayed.

Tampa police have suspended all scooter services downtown. Buses will also not serve downtown Tampa due to the extremely large crowds.

Into the wee hours of the night, police continued in an attempt to disperse the large crowds that took over areas such as Ybor and South Howard Avenue.

