BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.

Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both attempts in the shootout.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who had won three in a row. Kris Letang had Pittsburgh’s other goal, Bryan Rust added two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Pittsburgh opened a two-game trip by dropping to a league-best 21-7-5 on the road.

CANUCKS 3, AVALANCHE 1

DENVER (AP) – Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller scored 1:52 apart early in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots and Vancouver beat NHL-leading Colorado.

Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal as the Canucks finished 1-2 against the Avalanche this season. They avoided being swept in the season series by Colorado for the first time since 1996-97.

Nazem Kadri had a power-play goal for the Avs, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

Miller assisted on Horvat’s empty-netter and has 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) over his last 17 games.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, DEVILS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Pierre Engvall scored a short-handed goal with 4:42 left to lead Toronto over New Jersey.

Engvall moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season past Nico Daws.

Mikheyev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner had the other score for the Maple Leafs, who got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek.

Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Daws stopped 28 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 4, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as Chicago defeated the skidding Ducks.

Strome redirected Riley Stillman’s shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak.

Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). On March 8 in Chicago, he posted a career-high six points in an 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Kane also has 16 points in Chicago’s last seven games overall, but only two goals.

Strome and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist. Taylor Raddysh also scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots.

Sam Carrick, playing in his 100th NHL game, scored twice for Anaheim – his first career multigoal game.

The Ducks have dropped eight straight for the fifth time in franchise history. They had an 0-6-3 skid early last season.

