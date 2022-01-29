Thompson, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana over Maryland 68-55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 with nine boards and Indiana rolled to a 68-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Thompson and Jackson-Davis both made 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Thompson hit both of his 3-point tries and notched his fourth double-double of the season.

Eric Ayala’s 3-pointer ignited an 8-0 run to open the game for Maryland (11-10, 3-7). Thompson had a dunk and a 3-pointer as Indiana answered with a 13-0 spurt. The Terrapins retook the lead, 18-17, on Ayala’s 3 with 8:39 left in the first half.

The lead changed hands six times over the next 4:36 and Hakim Hart’s fast-break layup left the Terrapins leading 26-23 with 4:03 remaining. But Jackson-Davis scored six of his 12 first-half points – on two dunks and a layup – to spark a 10-0 run and Indiana took a 33-26 lead into intermission.

Maryland got no closer than 12 after Thompson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 surge that put Indiana ahead 49-34 with 13:18 left to play. Khristian Lander’s 3-pointer gave the Hoosiers their biggest lead – 66-48 – with 4:28 remaining.

Hart finished with 15 points to lead the Terrapins. Qudus Wahab pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds. Fatts Russell scored 12, but he made just 3 of 12 shots, including 1 of 5 from distance. Ayala, the Terrapins’ leading scorer at 16.3 point per game, was held to six points. He made only 2 of 10 3-point tries and missed both his shots from inside the arc. Ayala hit five 3s in a 68-60 win over Rutgers on Tuesday, becoming just the fifth Terp to top 200 in a career.

Indiana, which came in tops in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation with a field-goal percentage of 37.7% on defense, held Maryland to 29% shooting overall and 22% from distance (6 of 27). The Hoosiers came in yielding a conference-low 64.7 points per game under first-year head coach Mike Woodson.

Indiana returns home to host No. 24 Illinois on Feb. 5. Maryland will entertain No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday.

