Thomas leads Ball St. past Miami (Ohio) 81-64

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Miryne Thomas had a career-high 26 points and Payton Sparks scored 23 and Ball State beat Miami (OH) 81-64 on Tuesday night.

Thomas finished 9-for-12 shooting and gathered eight rebounds. Tyler Cochran scored 10 for Ball State (8-10, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) which finished with a season-high 20 assists as the Cardinals shot 62.5% (30 for 48).

Dae Dae Grant tied a season high with 26 points for the RedHawks (9-9, 3-4) and Miami put up a season-low 19 first-half points.

