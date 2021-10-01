The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Will it be Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starting on Sunday?

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Books about sex, LGBTQ issues and how to have a baby have public library employees in a deeply conservative Wyoming city facing possible prosecution after angry local residents complained to police that the material is obscene and doesn't belong in sections for children and teenagers.

For weeks, Campbell County Public Library officials have been facing a local outcry over the books and for scheduling a transgender magician to perform for youngsters, an act canceled amid threats against the magician and library staff.