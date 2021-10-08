The WGN Radio Football Podcast: The Justin Fields era begins

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Detroit Lions in the first half during an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)

On episode ten, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet. They discuss the big news out of Halas Hall this week that Justin Fields is the starter going forward and preview the Bears-Raiders matchup. 

