On episode ten, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet. They discuss the big news out of Halas Hall this week that Justin Fields is the starter going forward and preview the Bears-Raiders matchup.
The WGN Radio Football Podcast: The Justin Fields era begins
