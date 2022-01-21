The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Previewing the divisional round of the playoffs and the latest on the Bears’ coaching and general manager search

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

On episode 29, Kevin Powell is joined by Matt Verderame from FanSided. They talk about the Bears’ coaching and general manager search. Then Kevin and Matt preview the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. 

