In episode five of The WGN Radio Football Podcast, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN-TV’s Josh Frydman (5:19) to preview the Bears matchup with the Browns. They also talk about Justin Fields’ first career start and what to expect from Matt Nagy’s play calling. And If Fields play well, would the Bears really go back to Andy Dalton as the starter?
The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Justin Fields Set to Make First NFL Start
In episode five of The WGN Radio Football Podcast, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN-TV’s Josh Frydman (5:19) to preview the Bears matchup with the Browns. They also talk about Justin Fields’ first career start and what to expect from Matt Nagy’s play calling. And If Fields play well, would the Bears really go back to Andy Dalton as the starter?