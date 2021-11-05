The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Justin Fields’ development and previewing the second round of the IHSA state football playoffs

On episode 16, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe (1:20). The guys talk about the latest developments in the Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights, the progress of Justin Fields, preview the Bears-Steelers matchup and give their thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers situation. Then Kevin previews the second round of the IHSA state football playoffs with Michael O’Brien (36:30) from the Chicago Sun-Times.
