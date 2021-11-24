On episode 21, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on Matt Nagy’s status with the team. Then Zack Pearson (5:40-28:42) from BearReport joins the podcast to talk about a crazy couple days at Halas Hall. They also preview the Bears’ Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit. Then Mike Clark (29:00-41:25) joins Kevin to preview the IHSA state football finals.
The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Drama at Halas Hall and previewing the IHSA football finals
On episode 21, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on Matt Nagy’s status with the team. Then Zack Pearson (5:40-28:42) from BearReport joins the podcast to talk about a crazy couple days at Halas Hall. They also preview the Bears’ Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit. Then Mike Clark (29:00-41:25) joins Kevin to preview the IHSA state football finals.