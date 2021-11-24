The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Drama at Halas Hall and previewing the IHSA football finals

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

On episode 21, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on Matt Nagy’s status with the team. Then Zack Pearson (5:40-28:42) from BearReport joins the podcast to talk about a crazy couple days at Halas Hall. They also preview the Bears’ Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit. Then Mike Clark (29:00-41:25) joins Kevin to preview the IHSA state football finals. 

