The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears-Ravens preview, IHSA semis and Thanksgiving with Dr. BBQ

(NEXSTAR) – After a bleak 2020 holiday season filled with canceled plans and isolation, many Americans are eager to take part in large Thanksgiving gatherings this year. But as meal prep is underway, COVID-19 cases are spiking in several states.

Community spread of the coronavirus is currently at high levels in 42 states and territories, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The New York Times analyzed data from Johns Hopkins University showing cases across the U.S. have gone up 33% over the past two weeks.