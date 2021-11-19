The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears-Ravens preview, IHSA semis and Thanksgiving with Dr. BBQ

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

On episode 19, Kevin Powell previews the Bears-Ravens matchup with Matt Verderame (1:39-29:48) from FanSided. They also discuss the NFL’s taunting rule and preview some of the weekend’s biggest games. Then Kevin is joined by Michael O’Brien (29:54-42:52) from the Sun-Times to preview the IHSA state football semifinals. And then Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ, talks Thanksgiving, tailgating and football to wrap up the episode (43:13-57:50). 

