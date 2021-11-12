The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears at the bye, IHSA quarterfinals and North Central HC Jeff Thorne

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher (67) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

On episode 18, Kevin Powell is joined by Eric Edholm (1:12-20:08) from Yahoo Sports. They talk about the Bears, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and the taunting call in the NFL. Then Kevin previews the quarterfinals of the IHSA state football playoffs with Michael O’Brien (20:18-36:00) from the Chicago Sun-Times. And then Jeff Thorne, head football coach at North Central College, talks (36:22-45:05) about his team’s season and push for another national championship. 

Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick