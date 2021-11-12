The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears at the bye, IHSA quarterfinals and North Central HC Jeff Thorne

On episode 18, Kevin Powell is joined by Eric Edholm (1:12-20:08) from Yahoo Sports. They talk about the Bears, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and the taunting call in the NFL. Then Kevin previews the quarterfinals of the IHSA state football playoffs with Michael O’Brien (20:18-36:00) from the Chicago Sun-Times. And then Jeff Thorne, head football coach at North Central College, talks (36:22-45:05) about his team’s season and push for another national championship.
