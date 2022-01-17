The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (25)14-21,4862

2. Auburn (36)16-11,4824

3. Arizona14-11,3206

4. Purdue14-21,2557

5. Baylor15-21,2381

6. Duke14-21,2058

7. Kansas14-21,1929

8. Wisconsin14-21,05613

9. UCLA11-21,0413

10. Houston15-21,03611

11. Villanova13-490814

12. Kentucky14-380418

13. LSU15-273812

14. Michigan St.14-368110

15. Iowa St.14-366515

16. Southern Cal14-26185

17. Illinois13-352125

18. Texas Tech13-450919

19. Ohio St.11-446516

20. Xavier13-342717

21. Providence14-235023

22. Loyola Chicago13-2193-

23. Texas13-418521

24. Tennessee11-59822

25. UConn11-473-

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

