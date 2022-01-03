The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Baylor (61)13-01,5251

2. Duke11-11,4472

3. Purdue12-11,3763

4. Gonzaga11-21,3144

5. UCLA8-11,2875

6. Kansas11-11,2376

7. Southern Cal12-01,0157

8. Arizona11-11,0139

9. Auburn12-197611

10. Michigan St.12-293410

11. Iowa St.12-18968

12. Houston12-284912

13. Ohio St.9-281913

14. Texas11-264017

15. Alabama10-358919

16. Kentucky11-256018

16. Providence13-156021

18. Tennessee9-351914

19. Villanova9-443722

20. Colorado St.10-038620

21. LSU12-137116

22. Xavier11-227023

23. Wisconsin10-222124

24. Seton Hall9-317415

25. Texas Tech10-214225

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick