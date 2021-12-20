The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Baylor (60)10-01,5241
2. Duke10-11,4452
3. Purdue10-11,3603
4. Gonzaga9-21,3135
5. UCLA9-11,2944
6. Arizona (1)11-01,2308
7. Kansas9-11,2107
8. Southern Cal12-093710
9. Iowa St.11-092611
10. Alabama9-28976
11. Michigan St.9-282212
12. Auburn10-178213
13. Houston10-278014
14. Ohio St.8-274415
15. Seton Hall9-269316
16. Texas8-256917
17. LSU11-054219
18. Xavier11-146922
19. Tennessee8-244718
20. Kentucky8-242821
21. Colorado St.10-032823
22. Providence11-1266-
23. Villanova7-42229
24. Wisconsin9-2182-
25. Texas Tech8-28625
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.