The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Baylor (60)10-01,5241

2. Duke10-11,4452

3. Purdue10-11,3603

4. Gonzaga9-21,3135

5. UCLA9-11,2944

6. Arizona (1)11-01,2308

7. Kansas9-11,2107

8. Southern Cal12-093710

9. Iowa St.11-092611

10. Alabama9-28976

11. Michigan St.9-282212

12. Auburn10-178213

13. Houston10-278014

14. Ohio St.8-274415

15. Seton Hall9-269316

16. Texas8-256917

17. LSU11-054219

18. Xavier11-146922

19. Tennessee8-244718

20. Kentucky8-242821

21. Colorado St.10-032823

22. Providence11-1266-

23. Villanova7-42229

24. Wisconsin9-2182-

25. Texas Tech8-28625

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

