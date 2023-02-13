The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Alabama (38)22-31,5233

2. Houston (22)23-21,5032

3. Purdue (2)23-31,4081

4. UCLA21-41,3027

5. Kansas20-51,2839

6. Texas20-51,2145

7. Virginia19-41,2128

8. Arizona22-41,1394

9. Baylor19-61,07214

10. Tennessee19-68966

11. Marquette20-681510

12. Kansas St19-679012

13. Gonzaga21-576116

14. Indiana18-771718

15. Miami20-569319

16. Xavier19-664213

17. Saint Mary’s22-556715

18. Creighton17-851723

19. Iowa St.16-839611

20. UConn19-735821

21. San Diego St.20-527125

22. TCU17-820417

23. NC State20-614022

24. Providence18-713620

25. FAU24-2117-

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma St. 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Maryland 1, Coll of Charleston 1, Boise St. 1.