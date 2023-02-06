The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (38)22-21,5081
2. Houston (22)22-21,4833
3. Alabama (1)20-31,4364
4. Arizona (1)21-31,3755
5. Texas19-41,26710
6. Tennessee19-41,2542
7. UCLA19-41,1599
8. Virginia17-41,0346
9. Kansas18-51,0138
10. Marquette19-590914
11. Iowa St.16-686913
12. Kansas St18-58557
13. Xavier19-584316
14. Baylor17-683211
15. Saint Mary’s21-474218
16. Gonzaga19-560212
17. TCU17-651715
18. Indiana16-743121
19. Miami18-542523
20. Providence17-636917
21. UConn18-627524
22. NC State19-5156-
23. Creighton15-8154-
24. Rutgers16-7125-
25. San Diego St.18-59622
Others receiving votes: FAU 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, New Mexico 16, Nevada 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, Oral Roberts 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 4, Northwestern 3, Coll of Charleston 3, Utah St. 2, VCU 2, Kentucky 1.