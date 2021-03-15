The Top Twenty Five

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP)Ever since Dallas Seavey became the youngest musher to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2012, he's been bombarded by questions on whether he would eventually get five race titles, the most ever by a musher.

''I think it was probably 10 minutes after I won that first race that somebody mentioned five,'' he told The Associated Press before this year's race. ''At that point, I said I got to worry about No. 2 first. I may be homeschooled, but I know that much, two comes after one.''