The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (39)19-11,5273
2. Alabama (23)17-21,5114
3. Houston18-21,3331
4. Tennessee16-31,2989
5. Kansas St17-21,25413
6. Arizona17-31,19511
7. Virginia15-31,16010
8. UCLA17-31,1555
9. Kansas16-31,1172
10. Texas16-39807
11. TCU15-487514
12. Iowa St.14-481712
13. Xavier16-48078
14. Gonzaga17-47846
15. Auburn16-369916
16. Marquette16-560020
17. Baylor14-549721
18. Coll of Charleston21-144518
19. UConn16-537215
20. Miami15-432817
21. FAU19-127124
22. Saint Mary’s18-4254-
23. Providence15-519422
24. Clemson16-416919
25. New Mexico18-2156-
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego St. 57, Rutgers 31, Kent St. 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan St. 10, Arkansas 9, Illinois 9, Creighton 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, NC State 4, Kentucky 3, Boise St. 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1, Memphis 1.