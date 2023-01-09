The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (34)16-11,4572
2. Kansas (22)14-11,4403
3. Purdue (4)15-11,3861
4. Alabama13-21,2887
5. Tennessee13-21,2318
6. UConn15-21,2064
7. UCLA14-21,10810
8. Gonzaga14-31,0709
9. Arizona14-21,0495
10. Texas13-29406
11. Kansas St14-1818-
12. Xavier13-379318
13. Virginia11-371211
14. Iowa St.12-269725
15. Arkansas12-361313
16. Miami13-260412
17. TCU13-255317
18. Wisconsin11-344814
19. Providence14-3358-
20. Missouri13-231720
21. Auburn12-325622
22. Coll of Charleston16-124623
23. San Diego St.12-3222-
24. Duke12-422116
25. Marquette13-4131-
Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.