The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (60)13-01,5241
2. Houston14-11,4173
3. Kansas12-11,3514
4. UConn (1)14-11,3422
5. Arizona13-11,3345
6. Texas12-11,1856
7. Alabama11-21,1328
8. Tennessee11-21,1147
9. Gonzaga12-31,00310
10. UCLA13-299311
11. Virginia10-292613
12. Miami13-181414
13. Arkansas11-27179
14. Wisconsin10-263915
15. Indiana10-355816
16. Duke11-355417
17. TCU12-154518
18. Xavier12-353122
19. Baylor10-352012
20. Missouri12-1329-
21. New Mexico14-029022
22. Auburn11-228720
23. Coll of Charleston14-1116-
24. Ohio St.10-3114-
25. Iowa St.10-294-
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.