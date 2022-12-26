The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (40)12-01,4781

2. UConn (20)13-01,4592

3. Houston12-11,3513

4. Kansas11-11,2994

5. Arizona12-11,2745

6. Texas10-11,1447

7. Tennessee10-21,0688

8. Alabama10-21,0679

9. Arkansas11-11,01710

10. Gonzaga10-394011

11. UCLA11-290613

12. Baylor9-288812

13. Virginia8-28616

14. Miami12-165822

15. Wisconsin9-257017

16. Indiana10-351318

17. Duke10-350014

18. TCU10-148020

19. Kentucky8-343919

20. Auburn10-223723

21. Mississippi St.11-121515

22. New Mexico12-0147-

22. Xavier10-3147-

24. West Virginia10-2126-

25. North Carolina9-4112-

Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio St. 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego St. 39, Iowa St. 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan St. 7, Providence 6, Kansas St 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.