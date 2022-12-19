The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (40)11-01,5021

2. UConn (21)12-01,4823

3. Houston11-11,3745

4. Kansas10-11,2908

5. Arizona10-11,2699

6. Virginia8-11,1952

7. Texas9-11,0647

8. Tennessee9-21,0246

9. Alabama9-21,0214

10. Arkansas10-11,00410

11. Gonzaga9-389515

12. Baylor7-287311

13. UCLA10-287116

14. Duke10-281912

15. Mississippi St.11-062317

16. Illinois8-352818

17. Wisconsin9-243222

18. Indiana8-340814

19. Kentucky7-337013

20. TCU9-135821

21. Virginia Tech11-129724

22. Miami11-120825

23. Auburn9-211819

24. Marquette9-3116-

25. Arizona St11-198-

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1.