The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (27)10-01,5084

2. Virginia (19)8-01,4763

3. UConn (15)11-01,4665

4. Alabama8-11,3268

5. Houston9-11,2241

6. Tennessee (1)9-11,1897

7. Texas7-11,1732

8. Kansas9-11,1656

9. Arizona8-11,09610

10. Arkansas9-11,0299

11. Baylor7-288112

12. Duke10-284015

13. Kentucky7-268816

14. Indiana8-262214

15. Gonzaga7-362118

16. UCLA8-260619

17. Mississippi St.9-050123

18. Illinois7-348717

19. Auburn8-145311

20. Maryland8-241413

21. TCU8-127024

22. Wisconsin8-2255-

23. Ohio St.7-220925

24. Virginia Tech10-1109-

25. Miami10-1100-

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Arizona St 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, Utah 12, New Mexico 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, Kansas St 2.