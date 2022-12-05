The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (37)8-01,5021
2. Texas (14)6-01,4732
3. Virginia (3)7-01,4163
4. Purdue (8)8-01,4115
5. UConn9-01,2958
6. Kansas8-11,1319
7. Tennessee7-11,04613
8. Alabama7-11,02911
9. Arkansas7-11,02111
10. Arizona7-11,0134
11. Auburn8-085315
12. Baylor6-28416
13. Maryland8-081122
14. Indiana7-175910
15. Duke8-274517
16. Kentucky6-259619
17. Illinois6-255416
18. Gonzaga5-351714
19. UCLA7-247921
20. Iowa St.7-137623
21. Creighton6-33467
22. San Diego St.6-226524
23. Mississippi St.8-0187-
24. TCU6-1113-
25. Ohio St.6-28125
Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.