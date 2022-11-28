The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Houston (45)6-01,5342

2. Texas (8)5-01,4674

3. Virginia (2)5-01,4085

4. Arizona6-01,34114

5. Purdue (8)6-01,30724

6. Baylor5-11,1117

7. Creighton6-11,10010

8. UConn8-01,09920

9. Kansas6-19903

10. Indiana6-093811

11. Arkansas5-18609

11. Alabama6-186018

13. Tennessee5-184822

14. Gonzaga5-28456

15. Auburn7-073313

16. Illinois5-164316

17. Duke6-26148

18. North Carolina5-25411

19. Kentucky4-247215

20. Michigan St.5-246912

21. UCLA5-234619

22. Maryland6-028223

23. Iowa St.5-1198-

24. San Diego St.4-218917

25. Ohio St.5-1108-

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Coll of Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi St. 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona St 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas St 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John’s 1.